“Armenia Wine” granted customs privilege by Government

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government granted customs duty exemption privileges to “Armenia Wine”.

“This privilege will contribute to the import of technical equipment, as well as their components and accessories, raw materials and other items”, Suren Karayan, minister of economic development and investments said, adding the production volumes under the program comprise 1 billion 846 million drams.

According to Karayan, the sales of the production comprise 2 billion 593 million, in which 1 billion 738 million in Armenia, 742 million in other EEU states and 131 million in third countries.

The minister stressed the company has invested 4 billion 737 million drams.