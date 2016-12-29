Mentioning of word Nagorno Karabakh Republic in Bordyuzha's statement is a warning to Azerbaijan – political scientist

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The word Nagorno Karabakh Republic stated by CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha in his statement is not accidental. It is a warning to Azerbaijan, political scientist Sergey Minasyan said in an interview with “Armenpress”.

“The word the Nagorno Karabakh Republic is mentioned in the statement in order to show Azerbaijan what steps the organization can take, as well as, certain member states of the organization, including Russia. It is a warning to Azerbaijan that such actions in the border can lead to certain legal, political consequences”, he said.

Commenting on the provocative actions that took place in the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Sergey Minasyan said Azerbaijan uses the holiday season and tries to show that the tension in the border continues, peace is not maintained, military threats still exist.

Azerbaijani forces attempted a sabotage infiltration in the Armenian state border, south-east from Chinari village of Tavush province in the early morning of December 29.

The Armenian Armed Forces have neutralized the Azerbaijan attacks. Azerbaijani forces were pushed back, suffering losses and WIAs, including in the military positions.

Unfortunately, the Armenian side also suffered losses during the combat. During the battle for defending the Armenian state border, Senior Lieutenant Shavarsh M. Melikyan, Private Edgar G. Narayan and Private Erik G. Abovyan were killed.

The defense ministry of Armenia shares the grief of loss and extends condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers.

The defense ministry possesses irrefutable evidence and proof of the Azerbaijan violation in the Armenian state border. The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan is fully responsible for the instigation.





