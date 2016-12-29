Agreement reached on ceasefire in Syria - Putin

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Syrian government and the armed groups have reached an agreement on launching talks on establishing the ceasefire regime and peace, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, BBC reports.

“This agreement we’ve reached is very fragile, as we all understand. They require special attention and patience, professional attitude, and constant contact with our partners,” Putin said at a meeting with Russian foreign and defense ministers as quoted by RT.

Damascus has confirmed that it will observe the ceasefire starting December 30 midnight local time (22:00 GMT).