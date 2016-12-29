Azerbaijani actions oppose Hamburg announcement – political scientist

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Political scientist Alexander Manasyan thinks Azerbaijan’s aggressive behavior is linked first of all with the pre-holiday period, when several international structures are busy with their work.

“They are attempting to transform the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan conflict into a direct Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, and that’s the most dangerous of all. At the same time it’s dangerous for them, because it is obvious for the international community that the so-called disputed areas do not refer to Armenia. There is also another factor, which can be included in those arguments which Azerbaijan is guided by. It’s the Hamburg announcement of the foreign ministers of co-chairing countries, which was almost openly anti-Azerbaijani. I’m not saying by statutory way, but the entire context was against Azerbaijan, and it can anger them and lead to desperate actions”, the political scientist told ARMENPRESS.

Azerbaijani forces attempted a sabotage infiltration in the Armenian state border south-east of Chinari village, Tavush province in the morning of December 29.

The Armenian Armed Forces have neutralized the Azerbaijan attacks. Azerbaijani forces were pushed back, suffering losses and WIAs, including in the military positions.

Unfortunately, the Armenian side also suffered losses during the combat. During the battle for defending the Armenian state border, Senior Lieutenant Shavarsh M. Melikyan, Private Edgar G. Narayan and Private Erik G. Abovyan were killed.

The defense ministry of Armenia shares the grief of loss and extends condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers.

The defense ministry possesses irrefutable evidence and proof of the Azerbaijan violation in the Armenian state border. The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan is fully responsible for the instigation.

As of this moment, the situation in the Armenia-Azerbaijan border is calm. The Azerbaijani forces suffered up to 7 losses, defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.