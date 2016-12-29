Putin signs Armenia-Russia unified air defense deal law
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin signed the law on ratifying the agreement between Russia and Armenia on creating a unified regional air defense system in the Caucasian region of the collective security, TASS reports.
The document is published in the official e-portal of legislative information.
The agreement with Armenia was signed on December 23, 2015 in Moscow.
