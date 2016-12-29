CSTO Secretary General says Azerbaijani sabotage infiltration attempt at Armenian border is provocation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. CSTO considers the sabotage infiltration attempt made by Azerbaijan near Chinari village of Armenia’s Tavush province as a provocation, CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha issued a statement, reports “Armenpress”.

“The CSTO Secretariat is strictly concerned about the information received in connection with the armed incident that happened near Chinari village of Armenia. We consider such actions within the territory of the CSTO member state as a provocation, in particular, against the backdrop of quite a serious incident in Nagorno Karabakh Republic in April of this year during which heavy armored equipment was applied. It seemed that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process would eventually move forward due to the efforts made by both sides, as well as a number of countries. However, recently the information received from the region on the ceasefire violations, as well as the December 29 incident, that killed servicemen, create a serious concern”, Nikolai Bordyuzha said in a statement.

Azerbaijani forces attempted a sabotage infiltration in the Armenian state border, south-east from Chinari village of Tavush province in the early morning of December 29.

The Armenian Armed Forces have neutralized the Azerbaijan attacks. Azerbaijani forces were pushed back, suffering losses and WIAs, including in the military positions.

Unfortunately, the Armenian side also suffered losses during the combat. During the battle for defending the Armenian state border, Senior Lieutenant Shavarsh M. Melikyan, Private Edgar G. Narayan and Private Erik G. Abovyan were killed.

The defense ministry of Armenia shares the grief of loss and extends condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers.

The defense ministry possesses irrefutable evidence and proof of the Azerbaijan violation in the Armenian state border. The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan is fully responsible for the instigation.