Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 December

Syunik province to boost international cooperation


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Under the decision of the Government, the Syunik Governor’s Office will have an international cooperation department. Davit Lokyan, minister of territorial administration and development mentioned that the decision has been made based on new demands of the present times.

“The province must boost cooperation with foreign partners to attract new projects”, the minister said.

A Free Trade Zone is planned to be created in Syunik province, on the Iranian border, where Iranian businessmen will also be involved. 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

12:17, 12.24.2016
Viewed 4663 times
Henrikh Mkhitaryan locked & loaded for upcoming Sunderland clash

12:30, 12.22.2016
Viewed 3258 times
Manchester United congratulates Henrikh Mkhitaryan

11:58, 12.26.2016
Viewed 2241 times
Chess grandmaster Ashot Anastasyan dies

12:02, 12.26.2016
Viewed 2228 times
Andre Spight Mkrtchyan named best basketball player of Armenia

14:19, 12.23.2016
Viewed 2042 times
Russian State Duma members visit Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Armenia

Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration