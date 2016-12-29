Syunik province to boost international cooperation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Under the decision of the Government, the Syunik Governor’s Office will have an international cooperation department. Davit Lokyan, minister of territorial administration and development mentioned that the decision has been made based on new demands of the present times.

“The province must boost cooperation with foreign partners to attract new projects”, the minister said.

A Free Trade Zone is planned to be created in Syunik province, on the Iranian border, where Iranian businessmen will also be involved.