Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 December

Duty-free shop to be opened at Bagratashen checkpoint


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Government allocated land for opening duty-free shop in Bagratashen checkpoint, reports “Armenpress”.

The respective decision was made during the Government’s session on December 29.

Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Davit Lokyan said 278 square meter area land will be transferred to "Duty Free Holding" company.

Citizens of the EAEU other states can also use these shops of Armenia.

 



