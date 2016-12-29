Erdogan accuses US of supporting terrorism

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the United States in “supporting terrorist groups” in Syria, the Turkish T24.com reported.

During an event in Turkey, Erdogan said: “You support terrorist groups with all kinds of weapons and then you say you don’t assist. We won’t leave it like this. We cannot accept it. If you are our strategic partner, you must stand next to us”.

Earlier FM Mevlut Cavusoglu also made accusations against the United States in an interview to Turkish TV, saying the US supplies weapons to Syrian Kurdish “Democratic Union” party (PYD). The PYD is considered to be a terrorist organization by Turkey.

The US Embassy in Turkey issued an announcement denying the reports in Turkish press about the US assisting the Islamic State and supplying weapons to the PYD.