Baku stands against to universal values - Armenian MFA issues statement

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strictly condemned the sabotage infiltration attempt launched by Azerbaijan in the Armenian state border on December 29 which resulted in human losses, press service of the MFA told “Armenpress”.

The MFA issued a statement which says:

“We strictly condemn the sabotage infiltration attempt conducted by Azerbaijan today in the Armenian state border that resulted in human losses. We extend our deepest condolences to the relatives and co-servicemen of the fallen servicemen.

In conditions when the serious damage, caused to the settlement process due to the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh in April, is still not overcome, Baku goes on new adventure by strictly violating the agreements reached in the Vienna and St. Petersburg Summits, the commitment to settle the conflict through peaceful means. Baku responds in such way to the concrete demand stated by the Foreign Ministers of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries in Hamburg to unconditionally maintain the 1994-1995 ceasefire agreements.

The international community, through the three Co-Chairs, has repeatedly urged to respect the ceasefire especially during the Holidays. By conducting the military sabotage on the eve of New Year and Christmas, Baku stands against to the universal values.

The international community, first of all, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries, must awaken their calls and demands through immediate steps directed to the Azerbaijani leadership who insolently ignore them, take countermeasures and who have lost the sense of reality”.