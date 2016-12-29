Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 December

Azerbaijan suffers 7 losses during sabotage infiltration-attack on Armenia, no WIAs among Armenian forces


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. As of this moment, the situation in the Armenia-Azerbaijan border is calm. The Azerbaijani forces suffered up to 7 losses, defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

“Search and clearance works are carried out by the Armenian Armed Forces. Armenian forces have no wounded. Spreading disinformation about losses of positions and others is at least…..a bad thing”, Hovhannisyan said.

Azerbaijani forces attempted a sabotage infiltration in the Armenian state border south-east of Chinari village, Tavush province in the morning of December 29.

The Armenian Armed Forces have neutralized the Azerbaijan attacks. Azerbaijani forces were pushed back, suffering losses and WIAs, including in the military positions.

Unfortunately, the Armenian side also suffered losses during the combat. During the battle for defending the Armenian state border, Senior Lieutenant Shavarsh M. Melikyan, Private Edgar G. Narayan and Private Erik G. Abovyan were killed.

The defense ministry of Armenia shares the grief of loss and extends condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers.

The defense ministry possesses irrefutable evidence and proof of the Azerbaijan violation in the Armenian state border. The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan is fully responsible for the instigation.

 



  Tomorrow

