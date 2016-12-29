E-scales to be used in Armenia’s customs checkpoints

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Electronic scales will be used in Armenia’s customs checkpoints until the end of April, 2017, under the government’s decree approved in the December 29 Cabinet meeting.

Vardan Harutyunyan, Chairman of the state revenue committee mentioned that the draft suggests extending the period of the e-scale centralized system services from January 11 to April 30. “The extension of the period is due to the delay of modernization of the checkpoints in the Armenian-Georgian border”, Harutyunyan said.