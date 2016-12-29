“Armenpress” summarizes key cultural events of 2016

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s cultural life in 2016 was full of remarkable events.

“Armenpress” presents the readers the key and outstanding events that happened in Armenia’s cultural life during 2016.

“Aurora” Prize Awards was held for the first time.

On April 24, “Aurora” Prize awards was held in Armenia, which was attended by Hollywood star George Clooney. The Award ceremony and George Clooney’s visit to Armenia were under the spotlight of both Armenian and international media. The “Aurora” Prize was awarded on behalf of the Armenian Genocide survivors. The winners of the Prize were people who are helping others devotedly and selflessly. This annual Award has been created to once again draw the mankind’s attention to the disasters and crimes which are happening around the world and to encourage the efforts of those heroes, who are saving lives.

Marguerite Barankitse (from Maison Shalom and REMA Hospital in Burundi) became the inaugural Laureate for Aurora Prize for saving thousands of lives and caring for orphans and refugees during the years of civil war in Burundi.

Public Radio celebrated the 90th anniversary

President Serzh Sargsyan visited the Public Radio on the occasion of the 90th anniversary. The monument dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the Public Radio and the 60th anniversary of the Public TV was erected near the building of the Radio.

2016 was marked by 60th anniversary of the Public TV.

On September 27 the Public TV celebrated its 60th anniversary. President Serzh Sargsyan awarded medals and honorary titles to a group of Public TV employees for their input, as well as long-term and productive work in the field of culture.

Armen Amiryan was appointed Minister of Culture.

President Serzh Sargsyan on September 27 signed a decree on appointing Armen Amiryan Minister of Culture. By the assistance of the newly appointed Minister, new performances were held in theatres and opera. He is going to make significant changes in all sectors of the cultural life.

“Tosca” opera by Giacomo Puccini was performed in the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Alexander Spendiaryan.

The premiere of “Tosca” opera was held on October 24. It is being performed in prominent theatres of the world for more than a century.

Martiros Saryan Museum-Institute was opened after renovation.

The renovation works of the Institute lasted three years, and it was opened on November 8. The Museum was in accordance with the modern standards and was provided with all necessary conditions in order to show high-level service to the visitors, as well as to carry out scientific and educational projects. President Serzh Sargsyan and cultural representatives highly appreciated the conducted works.

Martiros Saryan Museum-Institute celebrated the 75th anniversary.

President Serzh Sargsyan and First Lady Rita Sargsyan attended the ceremony dedicated to the Museum’s 75th anniversary on November 18. The President addressed a congratulatory speech.

Meeting was held in NKR between cultural figures and Presidents of Armenia and NKR.

Armenia’s President paid a working visit to the Nagorno Karabakh Republic on December 8-11 where he held a meeting with Armenia’s cultural figures. The President presented them the aim of his visit to the NKR, the results of meetings, consultations held there.

The cultural figures also had a meeting with the NKR President Bako Sahakyan.

Premier of “Pepo” was held in the National Academic Theater after G. Sundukyan following the reconstruction and re-equipment of the theatre.

President Serzh Sargsyan and Culture Minister Armen Amiryan attended the premier of “Pepo” performance in the newly renovated theatre.

A number of other interesting festival were held which were attended by a number of people from abroad who also conducted master classes, held meetings with the Armenian cultural figures.

Angela Hambardzumyan