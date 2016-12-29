Civil Aviation Department applies proposal to more than 40 airlines for entry to Armenian market

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation is holding talks with more than 40 foreign airlines aimed at attracting them to the Armenian market, reports “Armenpress”.

During the Government’s session on December 29, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan asked Head of the General Department of Civil Aviation Sergey Avetisyan how many airlines they have applied to with a proposal and whether there is any result.

“We have applied to more than 40 airlines, mainly to those located in Europe, as well as from Asia and the Middle East. At the moment we have responses from 3-4 airlines. They are planning to hold closer technical discussions in near future, and we have expressed our readiness”, Avetisyan said.

The PM urged to set control on this direction since the issue is strictly important for the Government.