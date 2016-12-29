“2017 workload gonna be a lot heavier” - PM

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan urged Cabinet members to maximally rest during the holiday because the 2017 working regime is going to be a lot heavier.

At the end of the Cabinet meeting, the PM congratulated the ministers on New Year and Christmas and said: “Dear colleagues, I would like to take this opportunity and congratulate you all on New Year and Christmas and wish good holidays. Have a good rest and return with enthusiasm, because the work in 2017 will be a lot heavier”.