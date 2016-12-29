Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 December

“2017 workload gonna be a lot heavier” - PM


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan urged Cabinet members to maximally rest during the holiday because the 2017 working regime is going to be a lot heavier.

At the end of the Cabinet meeting, the PM congratulated the ministers on New Year and Christmas and said: “Dear colleagues, I would like to take this opportunity and congratulate you all on New Year and Christmas and wish good holidays. Have a good rest and return with enthusiasm, because the work in 2017 will be a lot heavier”.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

12:17, 12.24.2016
Viewed 4659 times
Henrikh Mkhitaryan locked & loaded for upcoming Sunderland clash

12:30, 12.22.2016
Viewed 3255 times
Manchester United congratulates Henrikh Mkhitaryan

11:58, 12.26.2016
Viewed 2231 times
Chess grandmaster Ashot Anastasyan dies

12:02, 12.26.2016
Viewed 2221 times
Andre Spight Mkrtchyan named best basketball player of Armenia

14:19, 12.23.2016
Viewed 2034 times
Russian State Duma members visit Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Armenia

Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration