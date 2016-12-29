Armenia’s foreign ministry takes appropriate actions regarding Azerbaijani sabotage infiltration attempt

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of foreign affairs of Armenia is taking appropriate measures regarding the Azerbaijani sabotage infiltration attempt in Tavush province, Tigran Balayan, spokesman of the minister of foreign affairs told ARMENPRESS. “Appropriate steps are taken based on the situation”, Balayan said.

Azerbaijani forces attempted a sabotage infiltration in the Armenian state border south-east of Chinari village, Tavush province in the morning of December 29.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesman of the defense ministry of Armenia, said Armenian Armed Forces engaged in a battle with the Azerbaijani forces. Sniper and mortar fire were used. The Armenian Armed Forces fully control the situation – preventing the encroachments of Azerbaijan.

The defense ministry of Armenia told ARMENPRESS the Armenian Armed Forces have neutralized the Azerbaijan attacks. Azerbaijani forces were pushed back, suffering losses and WIAs, including in the military positions.

The Armenian side also suffered losses during the combat. During the battle for defending the Armenian state border, Senior Lieutenant Shavarsh M. Melikyan, Private Edgar G. Narayan and Private Erik G. Abovyan were killed.