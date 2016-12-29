All border positions of Tavush province are safe and well equipped

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Political scientist Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan says all border positions of Tavush province are well equipped and safe, he posted a note on Facebook commenting on the sabotage infiltration attempt launched by the Azerbaijani forces in Tavush province on December 29, reports “Armenpress”.

He said the common position in Tavush province is prevailing over the Azerbaijani forces, thus they have long prepared for conducting that sabotage infiltration attempt at this direction.

“I have visited all positions in Tavush province. I can surely state that we have the best equipped and safe positions. And the common position prevails over the enemy. Thus, we can conclude, that the Azerbaijanis have long and in-detail been prepared for launching sabotage infiltration attempt here. The enemy is now pushed back suffering great losses. According to my information, the situation is relatively calm now. But this doesn’t mean anything. Rather, it means one thing, that there is only one way to push Azerbaijan back, that is the weapon. And all other types of dreams of peace are vain and empty”, the political scientist said.

Azerbaijani forces attempted a sabotage infiltration in the Armenian state border south-east of Chinari village, Tavush province in the morning of December 29. The Armenian Armed Forces engaged in a battle with the Azerbaijani forces. Sniper and mortar fire are being used. The Armenian Armed Forces have neutralized the Azerbaijan attacks. The Armenian Armed Forces fully control the situation – preventing the encroachments of Azerbaijan.

The Armenian side also suffered losses during the combat. During the battle for defending the Armenian state border, Senior Lieutenant Shavarsh M. Melikyan, Private Edgar G. Narayan and Private Erik G. Abovyan were killed. Azerbaijani forces were pushed back, suffering losses and WIAs, including in the military positions.