Three Armenian soldiers killed as Azerbaijani forces attempt to infiltrate Armenian state border - defense ministry spox

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. As a result of the Azerbaijani sabotage infiltration attempt in Tavush Province, Armenia, three Armenian soldiers have been killed, defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS.

Hovhannisyan also said the Azerbaijani forces also suffered losses.

Azerbaijani forces attempted a sabotage infiltration in the Armenian state border south-east of Chinari village, Tavush province in the morning of December 29.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesman of the defense ministry of Armenia, said Armenian Armed Forces engaged in a battle with the Azerbaijani forces. Sniper and mortar fire are being used. The Armenian Armed Forces fully control the situation – preventing the encroachments of Azerbaijan.