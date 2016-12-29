Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 December

Light precipitations expected in Armenia during holidays


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Clear weather is expected in Armenia in the upcoming days, while in Ararat, Shirak, Kotayk and the Vayots Dzor and Aragatsotn valleys the fog will remain, Gagik Surenyan, deputy head of the meteorological center of “Hydromet” service told a press conference in ARMENPRESS. Surenyan advised drivers to travel carefully. No significant changes in temperature are expected in the abovementioned period.

“Overnight December 31 – January 1 light precipitations are expected in the country, specifically in Shirak, Kotayk, Aragatsotn, Yerevan, Armavir and Vayots Dzor. Precipitations will continue until January 3. The temperature will remain unchanged until January 3”, Surenyan said.

Beginning January 4 the temperature will decrease by 3-4 degrees. Surenyan said last year traffic was affected by heavy snowfalls, but this year such situation won’t occur.

 

 



