Top military official involved in car crash, suffers non life-threatening injuries

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Lt. General Enrico Apriamov – deputy head of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces - was involved in a car crash at 07:30, December 29 on the Yerevan-Artashat highway.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesman of the defense ministry of Armenia said the Lt. General and his driver sustained various non life-threatening injuries.