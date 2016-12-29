Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 December

Top military official involved in car crash, suffers non life-threatening injuries


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Lt. General Enrico Apriamov – deputy head of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces - was involved in a car crash at 07:30, December 29 on the Yerevan-Artashat highway.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesman of the defense ministry of Armenia said the Lt. General and his driver sustained various non life-threatening injuries.



