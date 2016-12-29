Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 December

Anti-Corruption Council’s activity being modernized


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Based on the proposals made by NGOs, changes will be made in the composition of the Anti-Corruption Council, involving in it a large number of civil society representatives, press service of the Justice Ministry told “Armenpress”.

During the Government’s session on December 29, Justice Minister Arpine Hovhannisyan stated that at the same time the standards presented to the NGOs will be mitigated. She also informed that representatives of NGOs presenting the private (business) sector will be included in the Council’s staff.

Taking into account the key issues of economic development, human rights protection within the framework of the fight against corruption, the heads of respective bodies will also be included in the Council’s staff.

The proposed changes are aimed at increasing the Council’s public accountability and transparency of its activity.  



