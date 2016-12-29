Azerbaijani forces attempt sabotage infiltration at Armenian state border, Armenian forces engage in battle

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani forces attempted a sabotage infiltration in the Armenian state border south-east of Chinari village, Tavush province in the morning of December 29.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesman of the defense ministry of Armenia, said Armenian Armed Forces engaged in a battle with the Azerbaijani forces. Sniper and mortar fire are being used. The Armenian Armed Forces fully control the situation – preventing the encroachments of Azerbaijan.