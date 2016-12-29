Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 December

Berd-Tchambarak highway shut down


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations says as of 09:30 highways and roads in Armenia are mainly passable.

The Berd-Tchambarak highway has been shut down.

According to the ministry, clear ice has formed in parts of the Kotayk and Shirak provinces, Sotk-Karvajar, Goris-Sisian, Vanadzor-Dilijan, Vanadzor-Alaverdi, Saravan-“Zanger” highways and the Vardenyats Pass.

Georgian authorities reported the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles using snow chains.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

12:17, 12.24.2016
Viewed 4643 times
Henrikh Mkhitaryan locked & loaded for upcoming Sunderland clash

12:30, 12.22.2016
Viewed 3238 times
Manchester United congratulates Henrikh Mkhitaryan

12:02, 12.26.2016
Viewed 2188 times
Andre Spight Mkrtchyan named best basketball player of Armenia

11:58, 12.26.2016
Viewed 2187 times
Chess grandmaster Ashot Anastasyan dies

14:19, 12.23.2016
Viewed 2003 times
Russian State Duma members visit Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Armenia

Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration