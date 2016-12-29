Berd-Tchambarak highway shut down
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations says as of 09:30 highways and roads in Armenia are mainly passable.
The Berd-Tchambarak highway has been shut down.
According to the ministry, clear ice has formed in parts of the Kotayk and Shirak provinces, Sotk-Karvajar, Goris-Sisian, Vanadzor-Dilijan, Vanadzor-Alaverdi, Saravan-“Zanger” highways and the Vardenyats Pass.
Georgian authorities reported the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles using snow chains.
09:37, 12.23.2016
