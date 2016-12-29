Azerbaijani forces fire hundreds of shots in intense ceasefire violations in NK line of contact

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani forces made over 40 ceasefire violations in various directions of the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, the defense ministry of Nagorno Karabakh told ARMENPRESS.

The ministry issued a statement, saying: “Overnight December 28-29 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime in various directions of the line of contact over 40 times, firing more than 750 shots from small arms. More intense violations occurred in the eastern (Akna) direction of the line of contact.

The Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh did not take countermeasures. The situation is under complete control of the Nagorno Karabakh forces”.