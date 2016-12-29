2016 in Armenian Sports – Drama, tears of joy, excitement

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. During the last days of the year, we try to recall our achievements, shortcomings, things we found and lost – we vow to begin the New Year with new conclusions avoiding the repetition of past mistakes. 2016 in Armenian sports was unprecedented, forever engraved in our memories and serving an example for the next years to come. This year gave a new chance to Armenian athletes.

The sports year began with the winter youth Olympics. Two athletes represented Armenia at the games – figure skater Anastasia Galustyan and skier Michael Michaelyan. Here, the Olympic ideology “the important part is participation” prevailed.

Varsham Boranyan became Champion of Europe in the European Wrestling Championship in March. Arthur Alexanyan and Roman Amoyan finished 2nd. Karapet Chalyan won bronze.

A new page went down in history for the Armenian women’s weightlifting in Norway’s Forde. Hripsime Khurshudyan and Nazik Azdalyan became champions, while the women’s team became team Champion of Europe. Sona Poghosyan was 4th, Arpine Dalalyan 6th, Anna Goveljan 9th, Izabella Yaylyan 10th and Christine Petrosyan 5th. In the men’s division, Vanik Avetisyan won bronze, Andranik Karapetyan gold, Tigran Martirosyan, Gor Minasyan took silver and Simon Martirosyan bronze.

Armenian gymnastics also left its special mark in 2016. Harutyunyan Merdinyan became European Champion, while Vahagn Davtyan, Arthur Davtyan and Arthur Avetisyan finished 2nd.

The Armenian Basketball Team won the European Championship for small countries – first time in Armenia’s history – and got the chance to take part in the qualifying rounds of the World Championship. The Armenian U18 basketball team also reached successes, becoming the winner of C division of the European Championship.

On July 6, 2016, the long-awaited, much anticipated transfer happened in football. Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan was signed by the English Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund. Mkhitaryan signed a 4 year contract with Manchester, with the possibility of extending the period later.

The largest sports fest of the year was held in one of the most beautiful cities of the world – Rio. 32 athletes represented Armenia in the 31st summer Olympics, 4 of which won medals. Wrestler Arthur Alexanyan easily reached the final and won gold. Mihran Harutyunyan also reached the final, winning silver.

Weightlifters Gor Minasyan and Simon Martirosyan also won silver medals.

The Rio Olympics opened a new page for Armenia’s women’s gymnastics. Houry Gebeshian became the first Armenian woman athlete to represent Armenia at the games. She had a gymnastics skill named after her, following her Aug. 7 performance on the uneven bars—a routine that included a 360 degree turn to get from the low bar to the high bar—called “The Gebeshian.”

Armenian chess player Hayk Martirosyan became U16 World Champion. He gained 9 points in 11 rounds. Manuel Petrosyan also won the U18 World Championship again with 9 points.

On October 19, it was reported that former midfielder of the Armenian national football team Arthur Petrosyan has been appointed as head coach. Prior to the appointment, Petrosyan worked for the Swiss “Zurich” club, managing various age teams of the clubs.

The tournament of the 12th group qualifying matches of the U17 European Football Championship was held November 1-6 in Israel. Armenia’s U17 team competed with Poland, Israel and Iceland. For the first time in history, the Armenian team was able to overcome the qualifying round and entered the elite round, where they will compete with Germany, Turkey and Finland in March, 2017.

2016 for Armenian Sports was full of emotions, excitement, tears of joy – it was a golden year for Armenian Sports.

Varvara Hayrapetyan