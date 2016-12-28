Armenian President hopes positive trends in banking system will continue in 2017

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan attended the reception held at the CB Armenia on December 28 on the occasion of the New Year and Christmas.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, Serzh Sargsyan congratulated and extended warm wishes to the staff of the Central Bank of Armenia and all the employees of the banking system of Armenia and their families on the occasion of the coming holidays.

President Sargsyan also thanked the representatives of the Central Bank for being able to preserve financial stability in 2016, considering the fact that Armenia had to face a number of challenges in 2016, such as the April war and other incidents that generally result in some instability in all countries.

The President also wished that the financial stability should be preserved in 2017 as well, and the political processes, including the elections, could in no way hamper the activities of the banking system.

President Sargsyan hoped that the positive trends of 2016 in the banking system will continue in 2017.