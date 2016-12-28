Georgian media informs about continuation of Georgia-Gazprom talks on transit price of Russian gas supplies to Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Some Georgian media outlets have spread information about continuation of Georgia-Gazprom talks on transit price of gas supplied by Russia to Armenia. “Armenpress” reports “Georgia online” quotes Georgian Minister of Energy Kakha Kaladze as saying that the talks will go on, while Georgia’s position remains unchanged.

“Russia wishes to pay a specific amount of money for the transit, while Georgia wants to preserve the previous agreement receiving 10% of the transited gas”, the agency writes.

The talks are held in Vienna. The day of the next stage of the talks is still not known. The validity of the current agreement expires on December 31 of this year.