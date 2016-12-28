Stability of relations between RF and countries of our region foster security – NKR FM

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. In a final annual press conference Foreign Minister of NKR Karen Mirzoyan spoke about Russia’s role in the region and Artsakh’s relations with the RF.

“Our friendship with Russia dates back centuries ago. We are historically linked with that country politically, economically and culturally. Armenia’s largest Diaspora is in Russia, some of them originate from Artsakh who are linked with their historical motherland” “Armenpress” reports NKR Foreign Minister Karen Mirzoyan saying.

Speaking about Russian-Turkish relations, the Minister stated, “Russia has a key role in our region. That country strives for normal and natural relations with neighboring countries, including Turkey.

The more Russia’s relations with regional states are stable, the more regional security will be fostered”, Mirzoyan said.