Highways in Armenia are mainly passable
19:37, 28 December, 2016
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Highways in Armenia are mainly passable by December 28, 19.00.
As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, Berd-Chambarak highway is closed.
Black-ice is formed on Vardenyats Pass, Sotk-Karvachar, Vanadzor-Dilijan, Vanadzor-Alaverdi, Goris-Sisian, Saravan-"Zanger" roadways, as well as on the roadways of Kotayk and Shirak Provinces.
According to the information received from the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of cars in case of using tire chains.
