A number of international companies interested in wind power projects in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. A number of international companies are interested in wind power projects in Armenia, Deputy Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia Hayk Harutyunyan mentioned during an online Facebook press conference, presenting the works done in the energy sphere.

“We introduce these investment projects to investors from different countries. There are interested individuals from a number of countries, including Iran”, “Armenpress” reports Hayk Harutyunyan saying.

According to the Deputy Minister, the year was quite active in terms of implementation of regional integration projects. The construction of the Armenia-Iran 3rd high-voltage transmission line started this year. The construction of the Armenia-Georgia high-voltage transmission line will kick off in 2017.

“The implementation of these projects will ensure a principally new energy system. This is quite a large market for us and there are opportunities to boost production by applying new technologies. By implementing these projects we can become both a transit country and an exporter, becoming a key regional player”, he said.

Hayk Harutyunyan also informed that huge works have been done in the sphere of nuclear energy. Particularly, after relevant studies, the exploitation period of the 2nd block has been prolonged by 10 years.