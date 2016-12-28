Armenia has all opportunities for increase of electricity production & exports

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has all possibilities for increasing the volumes of electricity production and exports, deputy minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Hayk Harutyunyan told an online press conference, briefing on the works carried out in the energy sector. According to Harutyunyan, a number of legislative changes were carried out in 2016 for regulating the micro-power plant field in the solar energy sector.

“The purpose of that reforms is for the businesses and also the citizens to be able to install a device and produce electricity using solar resources. An opportunity has been created so that the surplus production can be sold to the ENA. By the way, we lifted all taxes from the transaction with the ENA, we liberalized the market, there is no need to acquire a license for it”, he said.

“By the way, I also have a station. It’s already three months since I installed it, I produce electricity and I am very satisfied. I would advise everyone to install the devices and produce power”, Harutyunyan said.

The ministry had requested the Public Services Regulatory Commission to define a tariff for solar stations up to 1 MW. Harutyunyan says companies can address the commission, receive a tariff and build a solar station.

“The state is obliged to buy energy produced by those stations. As you can see, all conditions are created for investments. Next year, the tender for construction of a 50MW station will be announced. We have presented that investment program to the Government”, Harutyunyan said.