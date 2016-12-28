PM Karapetyan, US Ambassador discuss cooperation in anti-corruption sector

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of US to Armenia Richard Mills, press service of the Government told “Armenpress”.

The sides discussed issues related to the Armenian-US relations, as well as exchanged views on the bilateral mutual cooperation conducted towards anti-corruption policy in Armenia.

PM Karapetyan talked about the activity of the Anti-Corruption Council and informed that it is planned to expand the circle of the civil society representatives. The PM attached a great importance to the change of atmosphere of corruption and stated that his instructions made at each Government session, including the improvement of business environment, service provision, provision of licenses, are aimed at reducing the corruption risks.

In his turn, Ambassador Mills said the American side is ready to continue assisting the Armenian Government on anti-corruption policy, to extend the term of bilateral anti-corruption agreement and considered it necessary to outline the concrete steps and programs for which the US side is ready to provide funds. The Ambassador stated that the Government has achievements in various directions of fight against corruption and highlighted the need to continue the reforms. He said the US is ready to provide expert assistance for the implementation of judicial and tax reforms.

PM Karapetyan thanked for the cooperation and said the Government will soon present to the US partners the directions of mutually beneficial cooperation.