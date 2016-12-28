Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 December

Gabriel Ghazaryan appointed Deputy Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. According to Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s decision, Gabriel Ghazaryan was appointed Deputy Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, reports “Armenpress”.

The PM’s decision is posted in e-gov.am.

Previously from 2014 to September 2016, Gabriel Ghazaryan was the Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs. 



