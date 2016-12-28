President Sargsyan signs laws adopted by Parliament
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has signed several laws which were earlier adopted by the Parliament, which include amendments and changes in the law on police service, amending the criminal code, amending the criminal procedure code, the President’s office told ARMENPRESS.
09:37, 12.23.2016
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/42 – New book enters the list
09:52, 12.16.2016
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/41 – “Who Moved My Cheese?” leads this week’s list
- 15:51 President Sargsyan signs laws adopted by Parliament
- 15:34 Minister Karayan says it is necessary to improve business environment in Armenia
- 15:12 There is no alternative to international recognition of NKR’s independence – Deputy Speaker Sharmazanov
- 14:40 Armenia wants to increase export volumes to UAE
- 14:38 Serbia plans to lift visa requirements for Armenia
- 14:37 Establishment of free economic zone in Armenian-Iranian border will launch in April, 2017
- 14:13 Armenian government takes action to boost exports to EEU markets
- 14:02 Record growth registered in export volumes from Armenia in 2016
- 12:58 International media outlets weigh in on Mkhitaryan’s Armenia snub
- 12:44 Turkey, Russia agree on ceasefire plan in Syria - Anadolu
- 12:27 Moscow-Yerevan flights delayed due to bad weather conditions
- 12:22 ICRC assists residents of Armenia’s bordering village
- 11:22 Mourinho comments on relations with Mkhitaryan
- 10:29 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
- 10:27 Yerevan City Hall provides new apartments to residents of damaged downtown building
- 10:15 Terror attacks, PM’s resignation, military coup attempt – 2016 in Turkey
- 09:45 Saravan, Vardenyats Pass partly covered in clear ice
- 09:44 Azerbaijan fires mortars in overnight ceasefire violation in NK line of contact
- 09:13 Justice in one year: “Armenpress” summarizes the year
- 12.27-19:50 Armenian St. Gregory Church in Berezhany, Ukraine transferred to the Armenian Apostolic Church
- 12.27-19:35 Russian MFA sums up year 2016 with a reference to Nagorno Karabakh conflict and relations with Armenia
- 12.27-19:13 There are no closed roads in Armenia
- 12.27-19:00 Russia to do its best to ensure unremitting process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement
- 12.27-18:26 Talysh people subject to genocide in Azerbaijan – says Talysh politician
- 12.27-17:54 NKR President holds meeting with Deputy Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament
- 12.27-17:27 CBA cuts refinancing rate by 0.25%, sets it 6.25%
- 12.27-17:21 President urges kids to study well at Presidential holiday reception
- 12.27-17:07 436 Syrian-Armenian students receive assistance for 2016-2017 academic year tuition fees in Armenia
- 12.27-17:04 Armenia’s President and First Lady host kids at Presidential Palace on occasion of New Year
- 12.27-16:01 Minister Minasyan weighs in on Amulsar mine issue, recommends shifting to legal level
- 12.27-15:30 Heavy fog along Artashavan-Ashtarak highway
- 12.27-15:19 Vehicle import procedures to remain unchanged next year
- 12.27-15:02 Healthcare Minister considers successful the installation of E-health system
- 12.27-14:59 EAEU Customs Code has no alternative, it will come into force – Dmitry Peskov
- 12.27-14:55 Berd-Chambarak highway difficult to pass
12:17, 12.24.2016
Viewed 4576 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan locked & loaded for upcoming Sunderland clash
12:30, 12.22.2016
Viewed 3170 times Manchester United congratulates Henrikh Mkhitaryan
12:02, 12.26.2016
Viewed 2021 times Andre Spight Mkrtchyan named best basketball player of Armenia
12:51, 12.21.2016
Viewed 2016 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan named best footballer of the year of Armenia for 6th consecutive time
14:19, 12.23.2016
Viewed 1882 times Russian State Duma members visit Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Armenia