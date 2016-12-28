Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 December

President Sargsyan signs laws adopted by Parliament


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has signed several laws which were earlier adopted by the Parliament, which include amendments and changes in the law on police service, amending the criminal code, amending the criminal procedure code, the President’s office told ARMENPRESS. 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration