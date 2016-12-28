Minister Karayan says it is necessary to improve business environment in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan says it is necessary to improve the business environment in Armenia, reports “Armenpress”.

The Minister told reporters on December 28 that the Government will continue taking steps on improving the conditions for doing business in Armenia during 2017.

“Armenia’s positions in terms of 4 from 10 evaluation (getting electricity, construction permits, bankruptcy, paying taxes) rating of the World Bank report on Doing Business, still remain low, and we are not satisfied with it. Here we have started serious works and will conduct reforms in all those sectors”, the Minister said. “We held discussions with the Public Services Regulatory Commission, and already the measures are outlined that must be implemented in these 4 sectors in order doing business in Armenia to become more simple, clear and easier”.

He also attached importance to put the business environment-Government cooperation on an institutional base. “Here our Ministry plays a key role, and we have already started to carry out the works together with our international partner organizations. During these three months we have established constantly operating platforms under the Ministry and agreed to hold meetings with each sector representatives once in a month to discuss all issues”, the Minister said and informed that in recent months legislative changes were made aimed at improving the business and investment environment in Armenia. “Here we have already made considerable simplifications which will enable us to further develop entrepreneurship in Armenia”, Suren Karayan said.