There is no alternative to international recognition of NKR’s independence – Deputy Speaker Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov on December 28 participated in the solemn session of the Parliament of Nagorno Karabakh dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the NKR Parliament’s elections, press service of the Parliament of Armenia told “Armenpress”.

Sharmazanov delivered a speech at the session by attaching importance to the development of relations between the Parliaments of the two Armenian states, as well as the fair solution of the Karabakh issue and the unity of all sectors of Armenians.

“Dear brothers and sisters, today is a historical day not only for the Nagorno Karabakh Republic, but also for all Armenians. 25 years ago this day the NKR people, electing MPs of the Parliament, took their first important step towards the establishment of democratic, free and independent Republic. 25 years ago this day the NKR people announced that they are the one who will decide their fate and the right to self-determination must be fully exercised. Today, 25 years later as well, we can state that the NKR is steadily moving forward towards establishment of democracy and independent statehood where parliamentarism has very developed traditions”, Sharmazanov said in his speech.

He assured that he will do everything in order to make the NKR as internationally recognized subject. “All our visions must be directed towards fair solution of the Karabakh conflict”, he stated.