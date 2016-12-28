Armenia wants to increase export volumes to UAE

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia wants to deepen the trade-economic ties with the United Arab Emirates, Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan said, reports “Armenpress”.

He recalled that recently President Serzh Sargsyan visited the UAE during which a number of agreements were reached.

“After that I visited the Emirates. I have discussed with my partners the agreements reached during President Sargsyan’s visit. We have agreed to deepen the economic ties and trade turnover between the two states”, the Minister said.

Suren Karayan stated that Armenia has a great potential for exports of agricultural products, meat products, food. “My partner from the Emirates will visit Armenia in near future, and we will discuss what product types in which volumes we can export to the UAE”, he said, adding that the UAE’s market is full of large and broad opportunities, and Armenia has a great potential to increase the export volumes to that market.