Serbia plans to lift visa requirements for Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Serbia is planning to launch a new initiative, which implies eliminating visa requirements for ordinary passport holders from Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan, the Serbian b92.net reported.

The matter was discussed during a meeting in Belgrade, which was attended by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Nebojsa Stefanovic and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications Rasim Ljajic.

The Serbian ministry of foreign affairs said Serbian citizens can travel to 64 countries without visa. An agreement has been reached to expand the visa-free regime with other countries, in order to improve bilateral political relations, attract investments and intensify economic and tourism cooperation.