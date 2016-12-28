Establishment of free economic zone in Armenian-Iranian border will launch in April, 2017

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Government takes steps to ensure the access of the Armenian products to the regional states, as well as to significantly increase the export volumes, Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan told reporters on December 28, reports “Armenpress”.

“We are holding talks with Iran’s Institute of Standards and Industrial Research on making the certification results conducted in Armenia recognizable in Iran, as well as on opening representations or branches of food and non-food products conformity assessment bodies in Armenia. This will allow the Armenian products to enter the Iranian market without any barrier after receiving compliance standards in Armenia”, the Minister said.

The Government expects that Iran’s respective authorities will visit Armenia in the first quarter of 2017, and the respective agreements will be signed in order to implement the outlined steps.

At the same time, measures are taken to establish free economic zone in the border with Iran. The Minister informed that the concept of that free economic zone has been prepared and submitted to the Government’s discussion. “It is expected that we will launch the establishment of that free economic zone in April which will also provide broad opportunities for attracting new investment projects and will intensify Armenia-Iran trade turnover”, he said.

He identified one more important step in order to have an access to the Iranian market. “The talk is about replacement of excessive contribution charges set for passenger vehicles with insurance payments as a result of which the amount of payments has been cut by nearly 3 times. This will also provide great opportunities for the movement to further increase, our businessmen will be better get acquainted with the Iranian market and will increase the cooperation opportunities”, the Minister said.