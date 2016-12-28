Armenian government takes action to boost exports to EEU markets

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Suren Karayan, minister of economic development and investments of Armenia, briefed on the government’s actions which are aimed at eliminating the problems of Armenian product exports to Eurasian Economic Union markets.

During a briefing on December 28, the minister said in order to solve the abovementioned problem, a working group has been formed by officials of the Upper Lars checkpoint (Russia), Armenia’s state revenue committee and the ministry of economic development and investments, as well as corresponding colleagues in Russia. The working group’s purpose is to solve all problems which may arise in the Upper Lars checkpoint.

“We held joint discussions with the defense ministry and already have some agreements as to in all those cases when Upper Lars might get shut down for some reasons, we will design an air freight forwarding system, and we will enable our business operators – who are exporting nondurable goods, to transport those goods with very affordable prices by air”, the minister said.

At the same time, in a three-month period the Armenian government has designed and presented to the EEC standards of special products of Armenia, which will enable those products to enter the EEU markets easier and without obstacles. Such products include mineral water, distilled spirits, Armenian brandy, yogurt, basturma, sujukh etc.

The Government is carrying out discussions with Armenian logistics companies operating in EEU member states, and has already reached agreements that it is possible to grow exports of companies having small volumes of production to EEU markets within the framework of public-private cooperation.

“We must create possibilities for our producers who have small volumes of production to also be able to grow their exports to EEU member state markets”, Karayan said.

The minister stressed that works are underway to increase the exports of Armenian products to EU markets. In this context, the minister pointed out one important recent step. The “National Agency of Accreditation of Armenia” SNCO has become an associate member of the European co-operation for Accreditation, and a membership deal has been signed.