Record growth registered in export volumes from Armenia in 2016

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. This year a record growth in exports from Armenia has been registered, Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan told reporters on December 28, reports “Armenpress”.

“Based on this year’s results we will record over 21% growth in export volumes compared to the previous year. And in the last, fourth quarter, that growth, according to our predictions, will comprise over 25%”, the Minister said.

However, the Government is still not satisfied with these figures, since the export volumes in the GDP comprise nearly 30%, but in order to ensure sustainable economic growth, the export volumes must comprise 40-50% of the GDP.

“In order to reach this figure, we will first of all try to identify the problems that exist. The large degree of export centralization both in terms of markets and production is still a problem. Thus, one of our major tasks must be to try to diversify our exports based on countries and product types. At the same time our studies show that we have a very low export potential compared to our neighboring and first trade-economic partner countries. Our export to Russia comprises only 1.7 USD that country’s per capita, and in case of Iran it comprises 1 USD. We think that this is a very low figure and here there is potential which is not sufficiently used. To increase our export to those countries is going to be our major task in future”, Suren Karayan said.

The Government will try in a short period of time to further expand the access opportunities for Armenia to markets with preferential trade regimes. “In other words, the markets that have set preferential regimes for Armenia, but, the barriers are not completely eliminated yet, we will take operative measures to eliminate those barriers very quickly”, the Minister stated.