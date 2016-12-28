International media outlets weigh in on Mkhitaryan’s Armenia snub

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. International news agencies are baffled by the fact that Henrikh Mkhitaryan hasn’t been included in Armenia’s top 10 athletes of the year.

The English “Daily Mail” writes : “Henrikh Mkhitaryan might be the toast of Manchester United this Christmas but he's not even made a list of the top 10 Armenian athletes of 2016”.

Commenting on Mkhitaryan’s fantastic goal, Daily Mail says Henrikh was extraordinary in the match against Sunderland, however he isn’t included in the list of best athletes back at home.

“The Federation of Sports Journalists of Armenia voted for their 10 'best' athletes of the calendar year, with Olympic champion wrestler Artur Aleksanyan coming out on top. But Mkhitaryan, who cost United £26million when he arrived from Borussia Dortmund in the summer and was included in the Bundesliga Team of the Season for 2015-16 when it was announced in June, did not even challenge for a place on the podium”, Daily Mail reports.



Fox Sport also weighed in on the matter, quoting Ruben Hayrapetyan, President of Armenia’s Football Federation: ““We can’t deny Mkhitaryan’s contribution and achievements in this sport, and everyone knows about it, even those who tried to compose tales about how they chose the top athletes of the year.

“It’s immoral that the overwhelming majority of sport journalists, who have taken part in the same voting, start their professional business with news about Henrikh Mkhitaryan and end it again with Henrikh Mkhitaryan every single day.”