Turkey, Russia agree on ceasefire plan in Syria - Anadolu

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Turkey and Russia have reached an agreement on the plan of establishing ceasefire in the entire territory of Syria, Anadolu reports.

The plan, developed by the Russian and Turkish sides, will be presented to the conflicting sides, governmental and opposition forces in Syria.

Official Ankara and Moscow will make efforts to put the agreement into force from midnight on December 29. The agreement on establishing ceasefire will not cover the terrorist groups.

If the ceasefire regime is established successfully, Syria’s governmental and opposition forces will launch talks in Astana led by Turkey and Russia.