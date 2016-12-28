Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 December

Moscow-Yerevan flights delayed due to bad weather conditions


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. 29 flights have been cancelled in Moscow’s airport due to bad weather conditions, and several others have been delayed.

Moscow-Yerevan and Yerevan-Moscow flights have also been delayed, according to the official website of Armenia’s Zvartnots airport.

Gazeta.ru earlier reported 7 flights have been cancelled and another 7 delayed in Moscow’s Domodedovo airport. 22 flights have been cancelled and 6 delayed in Sheremetyevo. 



