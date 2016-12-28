Mourinho comments on relations with Mkhitaryan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho commented on his relations with midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The United boss wants Martial to follow the lead of Mkhitaryan, who struggled to get game time early in the season.

“Every player is different. I had this season a situation that was more difficult than Anthony – Mkhitaryan,” Mourinho told SFR Sport.

“Mkhitaryan was completely open and completely understood the difference between me and other coaches he had”, SFR Sport quoted Mourinho as saying.

Manchester United are ranked 6th with 33 points after this round.