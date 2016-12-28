Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian ministry of infrastructures and territorial development told Armenia’s ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies that as of December 28, 10:00, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles using snow chains, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.
09:37, 12.23.2016
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/42 – New book enters the list
09:52, 12.16.2016
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/41 – “Who Moved My Cheese?” leads this week’s list
- 10:29 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
- 10:27 Yerevan City Hall provides new apartments to residents of damaged downtown building
- 10:15 Terror attacks, PM’s resignation, military coup attempt – 2016 in Turkey
- 09:45 Saravan, Vardenyats Pass partly covered in clear ice
- 09:44 Azerbaijan fires mortars in overnight ceasefire violation in NK line of contact
- 09:13 Justice in one year: “Armenpress” summarizes the year
- 12.27-19:50 Armenian St. Gregory Church in Berezhany, Ukraine transferred to the Armenian Apostolic Church
- 12.27-19:35 Russian MFA sums up year 2016 with a reference to Nagorno Karabakh conflict and relations with Armenia
- 12.27-19:13 There are no closed roads in Armenia
- 12.27-19:00 Russia to do its best to ensure unremitting process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement
- 12.27-18:26 Talysh people subject to genocide in Azerbaijan – says Talysh politician
- 12.27-17:54 NKR President holds meeting with Deputy Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament
- 12.27-17:27 CBA cuts refinancing rate by 0.25%, sets it 6.25%
- 12.27-17:21 President urges kids to study well at Presidential holiday reception
- 12.27-17:07 436 Syrian-Armenian students receive assistance for 2016-2017 academic year tuition fees in Armenia
- 12.27-17:04 Armenia’s President and First Lady host kids at Presidential Palace on occasion of New Year
- 12.27-16:01 Minister Minasyan weighs in on Amulsar mine issue, recommends shifting to legal level
- 12.27-15:30 Heavy fog along Artashavan-Ashtarak highway
- 12.27-15:19 Vehicle import procedures to remain unchanged next year
- 12.27-15:02 Healthcare Minister considers successful the installation of E-health system
- 12.27-14:59 EAEU Customs Code has no alternative, it will come into force – Dmitry Peskov
- 12.27-14:55 Berd-Chambarak highway difficult to pass
- 12.27-14:52 14 movies nominated for “Anahit” Armenian Film Academy awards
- 12.27-14:38 Russian FM calls on new US administration to jointly settle Syrian and Ukrainian crises
- 12.27-14:16 Dictatorial tendencies will continue in Turkey next year – Expert on Turkish studies
- 12.27-13:20 Nature Protection Ministry’s all programs carried out on time
- 12.27-13:15 Methamphetamine smuggler arrested in Zvartnots airport, Armenia
- 12.27-12:14 Armenia’s Diaspora Ministry declares 2017 as Karabakh year
- 12.27-11:53 “With each day, Olympic medal becomes more & more valuable for me” - Arthur Alexanyan
- 12.27-11:29 Ministry of Labor & Social Affairs officials arrested for suspected bribery scheme
- 12.27-11:15 Turkey bans media coverage of investigation of Russian Ambassador’s assassination
- 12.27-11:00 43 Christian education schools established in Tavush, Armenia
- 12.27-10:58 Armenia’s delegation led by Parliament’s Deputy Speaker departs for NKR
- 12.27-10:54 Turkey’s PM holds phone conversation with his Russian counterpart
- 12.27-10:30 NKR President takes part in New Year solemn event organized by "Base Metals” company
12:17, 12.24.2016
Viewed 4560 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan locked & loaded for upcoming Sunderland clash
12:30, 12.22.2016
Viewed 3150 times Manchester United congratulates Henrikh Mkhitaryan
12:51, 12.21.2016
Viewed 2003 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan named best footballer of the year of Armenia for 6th consecutive time
12:02, 12.26.2016
Viewed 1957 times Andre Spight Mkrtchyan named best basketball player of Armenia
14:19, 12.23.2016
Viewed 1856 times Russian State Duma members visit Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Armenia