Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian ministry of infrastructures and territorial development told Armenia’s ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies that as of December 28, 10:00, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles using snow chains, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.



