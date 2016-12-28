Yerevan City Hall provides new apartments to residents of damaged downtown building

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The remaining 8 families who were residing in the 4th degree damaged building in Yerevan’s Tigran Mets Avenue received new apartments in new-built residential buildings. Keys from the apartments and the Mayor’s decree were bestowed to the families by Vahe Nikoyan, deputy Mayor of Yerevan, the City Hall told ARMENPRESS.

Deputy Mayor Nikoyan congratulated the families on their new apartments.

The citizens expressed gratitude to the City Hall for solving the issue on New Year’s eve and providing them with new and equipped apartments.