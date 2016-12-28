Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 December

Saravan, Vardenyats Pass partly covered in clear ice


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies says as of December 28, 09:30, the Saravan and Vardenyats Passes are partly covered in clear ice. Highway supervision agencies are carrying out clearing operations.

The ministry told ARMENPRESS all highways of republican and interstate significance are open.

 



