Azerbaijan fires mortars in overnight ceasefire violation in NK line of contact

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani forces made over 50 ceasefire violations in the southern (Hadrut), eastern (Martuni-Akna) and north-eastern (Martakert) directions of the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, the defense ministry of Nagorno Karabakh told ARMENPRESS.

The ministry issued a statement, saying: “Overnight December 27-28 Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime over 50 times in the southern (Hadrut), eastern (Martuni-Akna) and north-eastern (Martakert) directions of the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, firing more than 900 shots. In addition to various caliber small arms, Azerbaijani forces also fired 60mm mortars (11 shells) in the direction of Martakert.

The NKR forces took countermeasures mainly in the north-eastern direction in order to suppress the Azerbaijani aggression, and confidently continued their service along the entire line of contact.

As of this moment, the situation in the frontline is relatively calm”.