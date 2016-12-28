Justice in one year: “Armenpress” summarizes the year

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. This year a number of important reforms were carried out in the field of justice that will contribute to solving various issues.

“Armenpress” presents the most important reforms.

Probation system was installed in Armenia.

The Parliament adopted the law on “Probation” in May, 2016, and according to the September 1, 2016 Government’s decision, probation state service was established in the Ministry of Justice. The service conducts punishments not related to deprivation of liberty such as the fine, the deprivation of the right to occupy certain positions or be engaged in certain activity, public works and etc.

Joint offices providing public services were launched.

Joint state offices in Yerevan (4 offices), Garni, Gyumri and Etchmiadzin were launched in November, 2016 aimed at making the state services more available for the citizens. The project aims to facilitate the burden of citizens to reach the capital or provincial center in order to receive a document from the public authority.

The illicit enrichment was criminalized.

On December 16, 2016, the Parliament adopted the bill on criminalizing the illicit enrichment.

The bill proposes that those officials who have been illegally enriched will be held criminally responsible from three to six years in prison, whose increase in assets or reduction in liabilities significantly exceeds their legal revenues and which is not reasonably justified by them.

The declaration process was improved.

On September 28, 2016, the Parliament adopted the legislative package set by the law on “Public Service” on proposing respective administrative and criminal liability for the persons who didn’t present the declaration on time, or presented wrong and incomplete or fake information in the declaration.

Citizens can use notary service faster.

The launch of reforms in the notary sector was kicked off by the changes made in the law on “Notary”. According to that changes, the citizens will be able to use notary services easier and faster. One of the innovations was the installation of electronic notary services which will raise the security of transactions and will ensure high quality of the services provided.

Reforms in the Compulsory Enforcement Service of Judicial Acts

During 2016 the qualitative composition of the personnel of the Compulsory Enforcement Service of Judicial Acts personnel, their selection, distribution, level of training activities were raised.

Common e-platform for filling the births and deaths combined with the Civil Registration electronic control system was launched.

As a result of the combination of electronic control system of the Healthcare Ministry, the birth and death certificates will be prepared and provided by the medical centers through a common electronic system of medical certificates.

Penitentiary system reforms

An unprecedented organizations and legal measures were taken in the food provision sector that gave solution to the issue of preparing food for inmates and convicts in accordance with their numbers.

In January, 2016, the online store service was installed in the penitentiary system according to which family members of inmates and convicts are able to pass on packages and parcels to the latter without visiting the correctional facility – through an online option of the official website of the correctional department of the ministry.

A number of restoration works were also carried out in several correctional facilities (Nubarashen, Hrazdan, Vanadzor, Kosh, Artik, Sevan, Vardashen).



Karen Khachatryan







